Cameco Plans Growth with $500M Debenture Offering

Cameco (TSE:CCO) has released an update.

Cameco has announced a $500 million private placement of 4.94% Senior Unsecured Debentures, Series I, set to mature in 2031, with plans to use the proceeds to retire existing Series G Debentures before their maturity date in June 2024. The company highlights its strategic financial management and readiness for growth, capitalizing on the increasing demand for carbon-free nuclear electricity. This financing move is aligned with Cameco’s position as a major global provider of uranium fuel and a player in the clean energy sector.

