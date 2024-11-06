Cameco Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CCJ usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Cameco. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $115,334, and 9 are calls, amounting to $533,065.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $47.0 to $70.0 for Cameco over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cameco's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cameco's whale activity within a strike price range from $47.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.8 $0.76 $0.79 $56.00 $157.7K 536 2.5K CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $12.3 $11.85 $11.85 $60.00 $109.0K 230 120 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.45 $5.3 $5.3 $47.00 $56.7K 5 108 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $16.0 $14.9 $15.74 $50.00 $51.9K 224 34 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.65 $8.55 $8.65 $50.00 $43.2K 3.2K 54

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. Cameco has three reportable segments, uranium, fuel services and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from Uranium Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia and United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Cameco, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Cameco's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,688,836, the price of CCJ is down -2.76% at $51.05. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

