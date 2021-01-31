Cameco Increases Stake In Global Laser Enrichment

(RTTNews) - Cameco (CCJ, CCO.TO) marked the successful closure of the binding Membership Interest Purchase Agreement between Cameco Corp., Silex Systems and GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, completing the ownership restructuring of Global Laser Enrichment LLC (GLE).

With the restructuring, Cameco's interest in GLE increases from 24% to 49%, with Silex acquiring the remaining 51%.

Cameco is the commercial lead for the project and has an option to attain a majority interest of up to 75% ownership in Global Laser Enrichment.

