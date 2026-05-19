Cameco Faces Production Disruptions: Can Output Targets Still Hold?

Cameco Corporation CCJ recently issued an operational update after severe flooding in northern Saskatchewan disrupted transportation routes serving its mining and milling operations. Although the company’s sites were not directly impacted, the collapse of the Smoothstone River Bridge, which is a critical supply route to the McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill, has created logistical bottlenecks and uncertainty around material deliveries.

Cameco has temporarily halted production activities at the Key Lake mill and reduced operations at the McArthur River mine until normal transportation access is restored.

Despite the disruption, Cameco maintained its consolidated 2026 production outlook. During its first-quarter 2026 results, the company reported a 9% rise in its share of output at McArthur River/Key Lake to 3.5 million pounds. Cameco guided for uranium production of 14.0-16.5 million pounds from the McArthur River and Key Lake operations in 2026, with its attributable share expected to be 10.0-11.5 million pounds. At the Cigar Lake mine, total production is projected between 17.5 million and 18.0 million pounds, with Cameco’s share estimated at 9.5-10.0 million pounds.

However, management warned that prolonged road restrictions or continued disruptions in the delivery of critical supplies could negatively affect production expectations for the McArthur River/Key Lake operation.

Cameco experienced operational challenges in 2025. Total packaged production from McArthur River and Key Lake in 2025 was 15.1 million pounds (Cameco’s share 10.5 million pounds), compared with 20.3 million pounds (14.2 million pounds its share) in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Key Lake mill recorded meaningful operational improvements in 2025 as employees became more familiar with upgraded equipment and control systems. Better identification and management of processing bottlenecks also helped improve throughput rates. Nevertheless, production was constrained by a six-week unplanned shutdown during the fall of 2025, caused by insufficient ore feed from McArthur River.

How Have Cameco’s Peers Fared so Far in 2026?

Energy Fuels UUUU produced 790,000 pounds of finished uranium in the first quarter of 2026 and attained 1 million pounds in April. Energy Fuels expects uranium mining output to reach 2-2.5 million pounds in 2026 compared with the 1.6 million pounds of uranium produced in 2025.

Energy Fuels expects to process 1.5-2.5 finished pounds of uranium this year.

Ur-Energy URG is currently operating the Lost Creek project in south-central Wyoming, which has an annual capacity of 1.2 million pounds. Ur-Energy captured 110,314 pounds of uranium in the first quarter of 2026, a 48% year-over-year increase, reflecting improved flow rates following plant modifications and repairs. The company dried and packaged 95,599 pounds and shipped 103,956 pounds of uranium in the quarter. Ur-Energy drummed 57,479 pounds in April 2026, its highest monthly total since the 2023 ramp-up decision.

CCJ’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

So far this year, Cameco shares have gained 100.6% compared with the industry’s 28.5% growth. Meanwhile, the broader Zacks Basic Materials sector has moved up 36.4%, while the S&P 500 has climbed 29.4%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCJ stock is trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 16.66 compared with the industry’s 1.44.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s earnings for fiscal 2026 indicates year-over-year growth of 28.2%. The same for 2027 implies growth of 59.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While the consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved down over the past 60 days, the same for 2027 has moved down, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ur Energy Inc (URG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.