Cameco Corporation Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $80 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $23 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.5% to $465 million from $550 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $11 Mln. vs. $80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.03 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $465 Mln vs. $550 Mln last year.

