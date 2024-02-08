Cameco Corporation Q4 Earnings - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, for the full year, Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) expects to register net loss of C$170 million to C$230 million, with EBITDA of positive C$320 million to positive C$380 million.

Below are the Q4 earnings highlights for Cameco:

Earnings: C$80 million in Q4 vs. -C$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: C$0.18 in Q4 vs. -C$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$90 million or C$0.21 per share for the period.

Analysts projected C$0.22 per share Revenue: C$844 million in Q4 vs. C$524 million in the same period last year.

