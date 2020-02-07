Markets
CCJ

Cameco Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $128 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $94 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $874 million from $831 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $94 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $874 Mln vs. $831 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCJ

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular