Cameco Corporation Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $128 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $94 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $874 million from $831 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $94 Mln. vs. $202 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $874 Mln vs. $831 Mln last year.

