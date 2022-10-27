Cameco Corporation Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO):

Earnings: -C$20 million in Q3 vs. -C$72 million in the same period last year. EPS: -C$0.05 in Q3 vs. -C$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$10 million or C$0.03 per share for the period.

Revenue: C$389 million in Q3 vs. C$361M in the same period last year.

