Cameco Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $321 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $308 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.7% to $877 million from $598 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

