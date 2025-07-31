Markets
CCJ

Cameco Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 31, 2025 — 08:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $321 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $308 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 46.7% to $877 million from $598 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $321 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue: $877 Mln vs. $598 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CCJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.