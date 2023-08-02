Cameco Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO):

Earnings: C$14 million in Q2 vs. C$84 million in the same period last year. EPS: C$0.03 in Q2 vs. C$0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -C$3 million or -C$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts projected C$0.13 per share Revenue: C$482 million in Q2 vs. C$558 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: C$2.4 to C$2.5 Bln

