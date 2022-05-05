Cameco Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO):

Earnings: C$40 million in Q1 vs. -C$5 million in the same period last year. EPS: C$0.10 in Q1 vs. -C$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$17M or C$0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -C$0.01 per share Revenue: C$398 million in Q1 vs. C$290M in the same period last year.

