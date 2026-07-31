Cameco Corporation Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corporation (CCJ) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$25 million, or C$0.06 per share. This compares with C$321 million, or C$0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of C$77 million or C$0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 7.2% to C$814 million from C$877 million last year.

Cameco Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$25 Mln. vs. C$321 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.06 vs. C$0.74 last year. -Revenue: C$814 Mln vs. C$877 Mln last year.

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