Cameco Corporation Lifts Annual Revenue Guidance Above View - Update

October 31, 2023 — 08:09 am EDT

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) revised up its revenue guidance for the full year above analysts' estimates to reflect higher average realized prices as a result of substantial uranium spot price improvements.

It now expects revenue of $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion against its previous forecast of $2.38 billion to $2.53 billion.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to register revenue of $1.93 billion, for the year.

Below are the earnings highlights for Cameco for the third quarter.

Earnings: $148 million in Q3 vs. -$20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.34 in Q3 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cameco Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $137 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $575 million in Q3 vs. $389 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.43 to $2.58 Bln

