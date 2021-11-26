Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CCJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.33% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCJ was $25.24, representing a -11.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.49 and a 158.08% increase over the 52 week low of $9.78.

CCJ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CCJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -126.92%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ccj Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCJ as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 5.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CCJ at 4.97%.

