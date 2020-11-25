Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CCJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -1.64% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCJ was $10.34, representing a -16.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.33 and a 95.06% increase over the 52 week low of $5.30.

CCJ is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). Zacks Investment Research reports CCJ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -306.25%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CCJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.