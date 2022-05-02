Cameco Corp (CCJ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What to Expect?

Cameco Corporation CCJ is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on May 5, before the opening bell.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, indicating an improvement from a loss of 6 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The estimates have remained stable over the past 30 days.

Q4 Performance

Cameco Corp’s revenues and earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 both declined year on year. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise 150.6%, on average.

Factors to Note

The company expects its share of production to be up to 11 million pounds in 2022 and it is working toward reducing the impact of any COVID-19 pandemic disruptions and supply chain challenges on the availability of materials, reagents and labor. Uranium prices have gained through the course of the first quarter of 2022 fueled by the civil unrest in Kazakhstan, the leading producer of uranium production, due to soaring gas and energy prices in the nation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Average uranium spot prices in the quarter were around $50.01 per pound, up 69% year over year. Increased production and sales volume, and higher year-over-year realized uranium prices are likely to have contributed to the fourth-quarter top line. Also, fuel services revenues in the quarter to be reported are likely to get reflected in the company’s additional sales commitments.



The company has been progressing on its endeavors to lower administration, exploration and operating costs, and capital expenditures. It has been undertaking a number of strategic and prudent initiatives to curtail production, which come with significant costs in the near term. A major portion of these costs comprise care and maintenance related to the production suspensions at its tier-two operations. The company has been carrying out critical automation, digitization and other projects, executing maintenance readiness checks, and attaining sufficient recruitment and training in order to transition McArthur River/Key Lake from care and maintenance to its planned production capacity. Till then, it anticipates incurring operational readiness costs between $15 million and $17 million per month, which will boost its cost of sales. This might have impacted the company’s margins in the to-be-reported quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Cameco Corp is 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: Cameco Corp currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Price Performance

Shares of Cameco Corp have gained 39.5% over the past year, against the industry's decline of 5.9%.



