Cameco Corp, Brookfield Renewable Partners to buy Westinghouse in $7.9-bln deal

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp CCO.TO and Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP.N will together buy nuclear power plant equipment maker Westinghouse Electric Company in a $7.9-billion deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

Brookfield Renewable, along with its institutional partners, will own a 51% interest in Westinghouse while uranium fuel supplier Cameco will own 49%.

"The partnership of Brookfield and Cameco will help drive forward the growth of nuclear power the world needs for its clean energy transition,” Brookfield Vice Chair and Head of Transition Investing Mark Carney said.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2023.

