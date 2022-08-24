Cameco Continues To Gain

(RTTNews) - Cameco Corp. (CCJ) shares are progressing more than 11 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a surge since August 22. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement today.

Currently, shares are at $26.43, up 12.28 percent from the previous close of $23.54 on a volume of 6,008,708.

