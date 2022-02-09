Markets
CCJ

Cameco Climbs After Earnings Surpass Analysts' Expectations, Dividend Increase

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of uranium company Cameco Corporation (CCJ) are rising more than 12% Wednesday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. The company also announced 50% increase to its 2022 dividend.

Fourth quarter net earnings were $11 million or $0.03 per share compared with $80 million or $0.20 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.06 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.03 per share.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $465 million from $550 million a year ago.

For 2022, the company has increased its annual dividend to $0.12 per share, to be payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

CCJ, currently at $22.28, has been trading in the range of $14.50-$28.49 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CCJ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular