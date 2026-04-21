Cameco (CCJ) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Cameco (CCJ) closed at $116.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.67% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium producer had gained 17.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 3.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cameco in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.3, indicating a 172.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.43% and +0.54%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Cameco is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Cameco is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 78.64. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.02, so one might conclude that Cameco is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CCJ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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