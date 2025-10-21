Cameco (CCJ) Stock Moves -3.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cameco (CCJ) closed at $82.77, marking a -3.64% move from the previous day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium producer had lost 0.48% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cameco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 5, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.24, showcasing a 2500% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.12 per share and a revenue of $2.54 billion, indicating changes of +128.57% and +11.32%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cameco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.9% lower within the past month. Cameco presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Cameco is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 76.93. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.97.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

