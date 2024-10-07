Cameco (CCJ) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Cameco (CCJ) reached $51.42, with a -0.81% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.96%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.

The the stock of uranium producer has risen by 40.26% in the past month, leading the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Cameco will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, up 58.33% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.88 per share and a revenue of $2.23 billion, indicating changes of +54.39% and +16.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Cameco. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.33% lower. As of now, Cameco holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cameco is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 58.91. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.39 of its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

