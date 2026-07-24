Cameco (CCJ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Cameco (CCJ) was down 1.65% at $87.86. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.64%.

The uranium producer's stock has dropped by 13.76% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.61%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cameco in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 31, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.26, showcasing a 49.02% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $534.36 million, reflecting a 15.69% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.34 per share and a revenue of $2.39 billion, representing changes of +30.1% and -4.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cameco. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.77% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Cameco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cameco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 66.83. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.13, which means Cameco is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that CCJ currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.41. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.