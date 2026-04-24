Cameco (CCJ) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest close session, Cameco (CCJ) was down 1.37% at $122.15. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium producer had gained 18.32% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.11%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cameco in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 5, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying a 118.18% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $494.94 million, reflecting a 9.94% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.48 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion, indicating changes of +43.69% and -1.92%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.17% decrease. As of now, Cameco holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Cameco is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 83.97. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.59, which means Cameco is trading at a premium to the group.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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