Cameco (CCJ) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Cameco (CCJ) was up +1.7% at $108.89. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium producer had gained 2.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 7.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cameco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Cameco to post earnings of $0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.41%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $534.36 million, reflecting a 15.69% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $2.39 billion, indicating changes of +17.48% and -4.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.69% downward. As of now, Cameco holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cameco is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 88.73. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.94.

We can additionally observe that CCJ currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.