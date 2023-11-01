Cameco (CCJ) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 46.50

The average one-year price target for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) has been revised to 46.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 44.10 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.98 to a high of 53.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 13.66% from the latest reported closing price of 40.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 795 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cameco. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 6.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCJ is 0.64%, an increase of 10.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.39% to 325,367K shares. The put/call ratio of CCJ is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 14,282K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,280K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 11.33% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 12,553K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,443K shares, representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 46.15% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 11,085K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,089K shares, representing a decrease of 18.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 10,229K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,536K shares, representing an increase of 36.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 74.40% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 8,997K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,038K shares, representing an increase of 10.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCJ by 1,042.52% over the last quarter.

Cameco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cameco is one of the largest global providers of the fuel needed to energize a clean-air world. The Company's tier-one operations have the licensed capacity to produce more than 53 million pounds (100% basis) of uranium concentrates annually, backed by 455 million pounds of proven and probable mineral reserves (its share). The Company is also a leading supplier of uranium refining, conversion and fuel manufacturing services. Utilities around the world rely on company's nuclear fuel products to generate power in safe, reliable, carbon-free nuclear reactors. The Company is meeting the ever-increasing demand for clean baseload electricity while delivering safe, reliable solutions to today's clean-air crisis.

