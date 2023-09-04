Cameco (CCJ) Lowers 2023 Production Outlook Due to Mine Issues

Cameco Corporation CCJ announced that it is lowering its 2023 production guidance due to challenges at the Cigar Lake mine and Key Lake mill.



The company expects the Cigar Lake mine to produce up to 16.3 million pounds of uranium concentrate at a 100% basis in 2023. Cameco previously estimated the mine to generate 18 million pounds of uranium.



In the second quarter of 2023, mining operations at the Cigar Lake operation started from a new zone in the orebody (west pod), which affected the mine’s productivity. As mining activities continued in the west pod during the third quarter, equipment reliability challenges occurred which further affected performance.

The mine is set to begin its annual maintenance closure, which will last till the end of September.



The McArthur River/Key Lake operations are expected to produce 14 million pounds of uranium (100% basis) in the year, down from the earlier projected 15 million pounds of uranium.



Even though ramp-up activities are ongoing at the Key Lake mill, its performance is affected by personnel and supply-chain issues.



The McArthur River mine is performing well and is on track to meet its production targets for 2023. The company announced that any ore from McArthur River that is not immediately processed at Key Lake will be retained in inventory for future processing.



In the second quarter of 2023, Cameco reported an adjusted loss of 1 cent per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share. The company reported earnings per share of 14 cents in the second quarter of 2022.



Net sales were $359 million in the quarter compared with $437 reported in the prior-year quarter.

Price Performance

Shares of Cameco have gained 29.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

