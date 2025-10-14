Cameco (CCJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Cameco (CCJ) closed at $93.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.13% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.44%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

The uranium producer's stock has climbed by 6.75% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cameco in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 5, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.23, up 2400% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $2.54 billion, representing changes of +130.61% and +11.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.02% lower within the past month. Cameco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Cameco is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 81.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 22.27.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.