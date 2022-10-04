Cameco (CCJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Cameco (CCJ) closed at $27.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium producer had lost 4.55% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.23% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.15% in that time.

Cameco will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.02, up 81.82% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $1.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +205% and +24.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Cameco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cameco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 134.2. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.57.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.>>See Zacks’ Hottest IPOs Now



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cameco Corporation (CCJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.