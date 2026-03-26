Cameco (CCJ) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Cameco (CCJ) ended the recent trading session at $104.67, demonstrating a -3.99% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.74%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.01%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.38%.

The uranium producer's shares have seen a decrease of 8.94% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 10.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cameco in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 218.18% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $2.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.43% and +0.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cameco. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Cameco holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Cameco is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 69.35. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.78.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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