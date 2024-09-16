Cameco (CCJ) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Cameco (CCJ) closed at $40.59, marking a +0.64% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

The uranium producer's stock has climbed by 0.17% in the past month, falling short of the Basic Materials sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cameco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.24, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

CCJ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +68.42% and +16.39%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cameco. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.86% lower. Cameco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Cameco is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.7.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.