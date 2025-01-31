Cameco (CCJ) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Cameco (CCJ) standing at $49.44, reflecting a -1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.28%.

The uranium producer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.57% over the last month, not keeping up with the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.87%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cameco in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.18, reflecting a 20% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $735.56 million, indicating a 18.64% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cameco. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.11% lower within the past month. Cameco is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Cameco's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.79. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 11.26 of its industry.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.