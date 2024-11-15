Cameco call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cameco (CCJ) with 40,853 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 46.23%. Dec-24 44 puts and 11/22 weekly 60 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.45. Earnings are expected on February 20th.
