Cameco call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Cameco (CCJ) with 40,853 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 4 points to 46.23%. Dec-24 44 puts and 11/22 weekly 60 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.45. Earnings are expected on February 20th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CCJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.