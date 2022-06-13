Cameco Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CCJ

In trading on Monday, shares of Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $24.09, changing hands as low as $22.98 per share. Cameco Corp. shares are currently trading down about 9.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCJ's low point in its 52 week range is $15.34 per share, with $32.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.07.

