Cameco Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CCJ

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cameco Corp. (Symbol: CCJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.99, changing hands as high as $9.54 per share. Cameco Corp. shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCJ's low point in its 52 week range is $5.301 per share, with $12.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.23.

