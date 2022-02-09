Cameco Boosts Annual Dividend 50% - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Cameco Corp. (CCJ, CCO.TO) announced that the board has approved a 50% increase to its annual dividend for 2022 in alignment with 70 million pounds of additional long-term contracts added to its portfolio since the beginning of 2021 and the improving market fundamentals.

The company declared an annual dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.

