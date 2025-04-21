Camden Property Trust's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Houston, Texas-based Camden Property Trust (CPT) is a real estate company that primarily owns, manages, develops, redevelops, acquires, and constructs multifamily apartment communities. Valued at a market cap of $12.2 billion, the company's properties are strategically located in urban and suburban markets with strong economic growth and job creation. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, May 1.

Prior to this event, analysts project this residential REIT to report an FFO of $1.68 per share, up marginally from $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s FFO estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its FFO of $1.73 per share in the previous quarter outpaced the consensus estimates by 3%.

For the full year, analysts expect CPT to report FFO of $6.75, down 1.5% from $6.85 in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its FFO is expected to rebound in 2026 and grow by 3.9% year-over-year to $7.01.

Shares of CPT have soared 17.8% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 5.4% rise, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLRE) 13.2% uptick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 6, CPT’s shares gained 1.2% following the release of its Q4 results. The company posted a core FFO of $1.73 per share, which remained flat year-over-year but surpassed analyst estimates by 3%. Adding to the uptick, it reported a 1.2% year-over-year increase in its same-property net operating income, with a marginal rise in same-property revenue. Its occupancy rate reached 95.3%, up from 94.9% recorded in the same quarter last year, reflecting strong demand for the company’s properties. For 2025, CPT has guided core FFO per share between $6.60 and $6.90, and anticipates up to 2% growth in same-property revenue.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about CPT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend "Strong Buy," one advises a “Moderate Buy,” 14 suggest “Hold,” and two indicate “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for CPT is $128.52, which indicates a 14.5% potential upside from the current levels.

