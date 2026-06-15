Camden Property Trust vs. Invitation Homes: Which Real Estate Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Camden Property Trust manages a diverse portfolio of nearly 59,000 multifamily apartment homes across high-growth markets nationwide.

Invitation Homes maintains a leading position in the single-family rental space with a massive portfolio of approximately 80,000 houses.

Which of these residential real estate stocks belongs in your portfolio for 2026?

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Is the future of housing found in sprawling apartment complexes or suburban single-family homes? That’s a question investors will have to weigh when choosing between Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) for their 2026 real estate strategy.

Camden Property Trust focuses on the multifamily apartment market, managing thousands of homes across various high-growth regions. Invitation Homes operates as the nation's largest single-family rental company, owning homes across 16 major metro areas. While both companies benefit from housing demand, they serve different tenant demographics and face unique operational challenges.

The case for Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the multifamily apartment sector. This business model is a popular choice for those interested in real estate investing because it provides exposure to diverse housing markets. The company owns and manages 173 properties consisting of approximately 59,000 apartment homes nationwide. It maintains a workforce of approximately 1,600 employees to handle development, redevelopment, and acquisition strategies.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $1.6 billion, growing roughly 1.9% year over year. Net income for the period was approximately $384.5 million, a significant increase from the $163.3 million reported in 2024. The company achieved a net margin of 24.4%, which is the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses. This performance shows a strong recovery in profitability compared to the previous fiscal year.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.9x. This metric compares total debt to shareholder equity to show how much a company relies on borrowing to fund its operations. The current ratio of 0.1x measures short-term liquidity, indicating the company's ability to cover immediate financial obligations with its most liquid assets. Free cash flow reached nearly $386.2 million, which represents the cash generated from day to day business after paying for investments in property assets.

The case for Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes operates as the nation's largest single-family home leasing and management company. It manages approximately 80,000 homes across 16 metro areas, including high-demand markets like Atlanta, Phoenix, and South Florida. This scale allows the company to capitalize on the growing preference for suburban living while maintaining a professional management platform for its tenants. The company employs more than 1,100 associates to handle operations across its diverse geographic footprint.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $2.7 billion, which is a 4.2% increase over the previous fiscal year. Net income climbed to approximately $587.9 million, up from $453.9 million in 2024. The company generated a net margin of 21.5%, which is a measure of how much profit is kept from every dollar of sales. This growth follows a steady trend from 2023 when the company reported revenue of roughly $2.4 billion.

The December 2025 balance sheet shows a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.9x, balancing borrowed funds and shareholder capital. Its current ratio is 1.5x, which is a liquidity measure showing the company has $1.50 in current assets for every dollar of short-term debt. Free cash flow for the year reached nearly $963.5 million, providing significant capital for property maintenance and the integration of its expansion into land development.

Risk profile comparison

Camden Property Trust faces risks related to short-term lease exposure, development project risks, and nearly $3.9 billion in total debt. Because lease terms average fourteen months, the company is vulnerable to falling rental rates as tenants can leave quickly. Furthermore, the trust faces execution risks on projects with roughly $155 million in expected costs for 2026. Catastrophic weather in regions prone to hurricanes or earthquakes also poses a threat to property values and insurance costs.

Invitation Homes deals with platform dependence, rising regulatory scrutiny, and interest rate sensitivity. The company relies on a single dominant listing platform, meaning changes in that platform could hurt occupancy levels and lead generation. Additionally, Invitation Homes has roughly $2.6 billion in variable-rate debt, which increases its vulnerability to rising interest expenses. Rising property taxes and insurance premiums also create inflexible costs that may exceed the company's ability to increase rents.

Valuation comparison

Invitation Homes looks cheaper for investors as it carries a lower forward P/E and a more modest P/S ratio than its peer.

Metric Camden Property Trust Invitation Homes Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 71.1x 36.9x 33.3x P/S ratio 7.4x 6.5x

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

If you’re looking for the investment upside of owning property without the time commitment and risk of becoming a landlord, investing in REITs like Camden Property Trust and Invitation Homes is a smart idea. REIT investing can unlock portfolio diversification, capital appreciation, and steady income generation, an attractive trifecta for investors. Which REIT is the better pick in 2026? I’m more interested in Camden Property Trust.

Camden specializes in multitenant apartment complexes, rather than single-family homes. Its luxury units in desirable urban areas means it appeals to young professionals who may be priced out of the traditional housing market. And with the rise of work-from-home and hybrid work models, many employees have more flexibility in terms of where they can live, which may make Camden’s properties — and amenities — attractive.

You’ll give up a little bit in terms of dividend yield, as Camden’s 3.66% trails Invitation’s 4% payout over the last year, but Camden’s stock is also performing much better at the moment. Both REITs have delivered losses over the last year, with Invitation down 11.5% and Camden down just about 1%, amid a difficult housing market and uncertain economic landscape. But with dividends reinvested, Camden comes out on top with a 3% total return gain. It’s been a challenging period for the real estate sector, as consumers are crunched and interest rates remain stubbornly high. But if you’re bullish on a turnaround, now could be the time to make a contrarian pick before the sector gains steam.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Invitation Homes. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.