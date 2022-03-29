Markets
Camden Property Trust To Replace People's United Financial In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P MidCap 400 constituent Camden Property Trust (CPT) will replace People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Matador Resources Co. (MTDR) will replace Camden Property Trust in the S&P MidCap 400 and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (VIR) will replace Matador Resources in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, April 4, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

S&P 500 constituent M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) is acquiring People's United Financial in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 4.

CPT MTB MTDR PBCT VIR

