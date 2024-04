(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since the company was ranked as one of Fortune's 100 best companies on April 5.

Currently, shares are at $100.48, up 4.19 percent from the previous close of $96.62 on a volume of 306,114.

