Camden Property Trust Shareholders Approve Proposals as Management Sees Strong Recovery

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shareholders approved all proposals presented at the company’s 2026 virtual annual meeting, including the re-election of trust managers, an advisory vote on executive compensation and the ratification of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Executive Chairman Richard J. Campo chaired the meeting and said Camden was conducting the annual shareholder meeting virtually as permitted by Texas law and the company’s bylaws. Campo also noted that closing remarks could include forward-looking statements and directed shareholders to the company’s SEC filings for further information about risks and uncertainties.

Shareholders Re-Elect Trust Managers

Josh Lebar, Camden’s senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, said an alphabetical list of shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026, was available for inspection during the meeting. He reported that 102,653,274 common shares were outstanding and entitled to vote as of the record date, and that more than 50% of those shares were represented, establishing a quorum.

Shareholders voted to re-elect the company’s trust manager nominees: Richard J. Campo, D. Keith Oden, Kelvin R. Westbrook, Javier E. Benito, Heather J. Brunner, Mark D. Gibson, Scott S. Ingraham, Renu Khator, Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa, Steven A. Webster and Alexander J. Jessett.

Lebar said preliminary results from the inspector of election showed Alexander J. Jessett received more than two-thirds of the common shares outstanding and entitled to vote, while each of the other nominees received at least 50% of the votes cast. Campo said each nominee was therefore re-elected.

Compensation, Auditor and Equity Plans Approved

Shareholders also approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Camden’s named executive officers as disclosed in the company’s proxy statement. Lebar said the proposal was approved by a majority of votes cast, based on proxies granted in advance of the meeting.

Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified as Camden’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2026. Lebar said the ratification received at least 50% of the votes cast and was approved.

Shareholders further approved two equity-related proposals adopted by Camden’s board on Feb. 26, 2026, subject to shareholder approval:

The amended and restated 2018 share incentive plan.

The amended and restated 2018 employee share purchase plan.

Lebar said each of those resolutions was approved by a majority of the votes cast.

Management Points to Market Recovery

In closing remarks, Alexander Jessett said Camden is positioned in “the right high-growth, high-demand markets” with the right products and teams. He said the record level of apartment supply experienced over the past few years is being “rapidly absorbed,” while new starts are down dramatically in Camden’s markets.

Jessett also said Camden’s consumer is “stronger than ever,” paying a low 19% of income to rent, with higher earnings and more savings than before COVID. He added that Camden’s markets are creating jobs and growing population, which he said is setting up the company for what “should be a strong recovery.”

Campo then asked Connie Chou, Camden’s director of investor relations, whether any shareholder questions had been submitted. Chou said there were no questions to be answered at that time. The meeting was subsequently adjourned.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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