Camden Property Trust Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $45.71 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $212.90 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.1% to $375.91 million from $305.36 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $45.71 Mln. vs. $212.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $2.02 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $375.91 Mln vs. $305.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.40

