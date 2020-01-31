Markets
Camden Property Trust Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on January 31, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://services.choruscall.com/links/cpt200131.htm

To listen to the call, dial (888) 317-6003 (US) or (412) 317-6061 (International), Passcode: 0557569.

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Passcode: 10137871.

