Camden Property Trust Q3 Profit misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) revealed a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.84 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $29.48 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $29.84 Mln. vs. $29.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.35

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.36 - $0.40 Full year EPS guidance: $5.98 - $6.02

