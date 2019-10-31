Camden Property Trust Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.09 per share

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $43.60 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $38.87 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $110.26 million or $1.09 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $260.67 million from $241.77 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $110.26 Mln. vs. $97.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $260.67 Mln vs. $241.77 Mln last year.

