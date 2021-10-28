Camden Property Trust Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $29.48 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $35.96 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $122.49 million or $1.17 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.7% to $294.13 million from $265.72 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $122.49 Mln. vs. $104.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $1.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $294.13 Mln vs. $265.72 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.31 - $0.37 Full year EPS guidance: $1.21 - $1.27

