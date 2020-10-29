Camden Property Trust Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.96 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $43.60 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $104.31 million or $1.03 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $265.72 million from $260.67 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $104.31 Mln. vs. $110.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.03 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q3): $265.72 Mln vs. $260.67 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.30 - $0.36 Full year EPS guidance: $1.25 - $1.31

