Camden Property Trust Q2 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $80.67 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $42.91 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $396.50 million from $387.15 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $80.67 Mln. vs. $42.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $396.50 Mln vs. $387.15 Mln last year.

