Camden Property Trust Q2 FFO Rises

August 02, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT), Thursday reported second-quarter funds from operations of $187.7 million or $1.71 a share compared to $184.03 million or $1.67 a share last year.

Earnings stood at $44.8 million or $0.40 a share compared to $92.9 million or $0.84 a share in previous year.

Analysts, on average, polled by Thomson Reuters estimated a profit of $0.4 a share.

Revenues were $387.2 million versus $385.5 million last year.

Looking ahead, the company anticipates earnings of $0.31 to $0.35 per share, and FFO of $1.63 to $1.67 a share for the third quarter.

For the fiscal year 2024, the company projects earnings of $1.83 to $1.93 a share, and FFO of $6.67 to $6.77 a share.

