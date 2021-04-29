Camden Property Trust Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Camden Property Trust (CPT) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $31.35 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $43.28 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Camden Property Trust reported adjusted earnings of $113.10 million or $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $267.57 million from $265.88 million last year.

Camden Property Trust earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $113.10 Mln. vs. $121.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $267.57 Mln vs. $265.88 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 - $0.31 Full year EPS guidance: $0.84 - $1.14

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.